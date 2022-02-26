Russia warns of the consequences of US sanctions on the International Space Station

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

The head of the Russian Space Agency said that new US sanctions have the potential to “destroy our cooperation” on the ISS.

after the president Joe Biden Director General of Roscomos announced new sanctions in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Dmitriy Rogozinon Twitter that the station’s orbit and position are controlled by Russian engines.

“If you prevent cooperation with us, Who will save the International Space Station (ISS) from uncontrolled de-orbit? And landing in the United States or .. in Europe? “

“There is also a possibility that a The 500-ton structure is located on India and China. Do you want to threaten them with such a possibility? The International Space Station does not fly over Russia, so all the risks lie with you. Are you ready for them? “

The International Space Station is a file Cooperation between the United States, Russia, Japan, Canada and the European Space Agency. It is divided into two parts: the Russian tropical part and the American tropical part.

Complete the process

NASA did not directly respond to Rogozin’s comments, but noted that the US space agency “continues to work with her Roscosmos and our other international partners in Canada, Europe and Japan to maintain safe and continuous operations on the International Space Station.”

The And cooperation on the ground will continueAccording to the US space agency. Three Russian astronauts are currently making their first appearance at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, and two American astronauts completed training in Russia in February.

