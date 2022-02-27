US Under Secretary of State Jose W. Fernandez will visit Mexico on Sunday to enhance bilateral cooperation

The US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, Jose W. Fernandez, will visit Mexico from Sunday, February 27 to Thursday, March 3.

And the US agency explained in detail in a statement issued on Friday evening that Fernandez will meet with him Several senior officials of the government of Mexico To talk about cooperation on “main” priority issues of bilateral relations, such as the energy sector, the climate crisis and investment promotion.

Among the activities that will be carried out during the visit of the American official, meetings with the prime ministers of foreign affairs, environment, economy, labor, health and finance will be highlighted.

Visit Jose W Fernandez To our country in celebration of the 200th anniversary of bilateral relations, with the goal of strengthening cooperation between the United States and Mexico.

In recent months, several high-ranking US officials have visited Mexico to meet with various members of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s government to discuss the implementation of labor reform in the country, electricity reform, immigration, and actions against climate change. the climate.

