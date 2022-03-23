Russian hacker arrested in US for selling stolen digital data

On Tuesday, the US Department of Justice announced the arrest in Texas of Igor Dykharchuk, a Russian hacker accused of selling stolen digital data, such as access to thousands of emails and card payments.

In a statement, it said Dekhtyarchuk, 23, who is on the FBI’s Most Wanted Hacker List, faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

According to the indictment, this Russian hacker operated the Marketplace A portal dedicated to the circulation of stolen data related to online payments, credit cards and personal information of the victims.

This portal would have sold access to more than 48,000 email accounts and more than 39,000 digital accounts from other apps.

The FBI tracked down Dekhtyarchuk, who was already participating in hacking forums in November 2013 under the pseudonym “floraby”, when he was still a minor.

The hacker began announcing the sale of digital account data on internet forums in April 2018, the same year the portal was opened.

The undercover FBI agent made 13 purchases on the Dekhtyarchuk website which gave him access to a total of 131 digital accounts.

“This case represents the need for all of us to take steps to protect our online identity, personal data and financial accounts,” said US Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas Brett Featherstone, according to the statement.

Authorities in Latvia cooperated with the FBI investigation.