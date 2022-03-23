Oswaldo Sanchez: “Strike the United States as revenge for marginalization and discrimination”

Mexico City– When in the last days Until now Paul Areola asked if it would be a surprise if the United States won an official match against Mexico for the first time at the Azteca Stadium, and the FC Dallas forward had a wry smile on his face before responding.

“For many, it will be the same for me,” said the Mexican-born player who will be with Team USA on March 24 for the World Cup Qualifier match on the stage where the Stars and Stripes team has a proven track record. 19 losses, two draws and a 1-0 win, which took place on August 15, 2012 in a friendly match.

The rivalry between the two CONCACAF powers intensified last summer when the United States beat Mexico in the Nations League and Gold Cup finals.

In November, the United States beat Trey again, this time their first duel in the final of the CONCACAF Octagon, which hands out three direct tickets and a playoff match for the World Cup in Qatar.

When these two arch rivals meet again, Areola believes the United States will give Gerardo Martino another big headache, the first coach in the Mexican team’s history to lose three games in a row to the United States.

“For years I have been a part of this rivalry and it has intensified recently because of the recent results we have achieved,” the 27-year-old said.

Current FC Dallas coach Nico Estevez was part of coach Greg Berhalter’s coaching staff, the mastermind behind the United States’ three consecutive victories over Mexico last year.

“The union of the group and the belief in ourselves is what led us to success last summer against Mexico,” said the coach, who was born in Spain 42 years ago.

Estevez, who made his debut as a coach with FC Dallas, said facing Mexico was the greatest experience of his professional career to date.

“Honestly, it’s the biggest match I’ve been able to experience from my assistant position, it’s been a great experience,” he said.

“Both teams have an extra motivation to play this classic game and I think the competition increases because of the competitiveness between the two teams and increases even more when the dominance that Mexico would have been overthrown by the growth of the United States team united with these up-and-coming players. The United States has won the Recently a lot and this is making this rivalry grow.

Mexico’s 2-1 victory over the United States at the Estadio Azteca in the 2009 CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers is still so fondly remembered that since then the star-and-stripes array of their great rivals to defeat.

The classical character of the region has reached such a dimension in the past thirty years that parity is on the horizon in a pre-world form.

Since 1997, the United States have had five wins, four draws and four losses, and they have a chance to score a breaking point on March 24 when they visit El Tree at Azteca Stadium, a utopian feat for the past century when they have avoided defeat before. Tri was close to completion.

“Mexico is really bad, for me this Mexican team is one of those who have given the least in CONCACAF,” said Uruguayan midfielder Tab Ramos, who has played 81 games for the US team.

“This Mexican team is not a good coach, they don’t travel to Europe to play matches, all their training takes place at home and in the United States. On the other hand, the United States is now arriving with the majority of players in Europe, so they have another type of training and it is a team that is ready to give the `jump` ”In the Azteca, but the Azteca is clearly the Azteca and Mexico is Mexico,” Ramos, 55, who is currently on Telemundo’s network, said.

Claudio Suarez, a central defender who made 177 appearances for the Mexican side and was a contemporary of Tab Ramos, agrees that El Tre is arriving at a bad time for their qualifying match at the Azteca Stadium.

“The United States is the favorite because their players have maintained their level while many players from Mexico have shown fluctuations in performance,” said Suarez, who now works as a commentator for Fox Deportes.

“The most worrying thing is that Mexico’s performance has not been looked at well. Although both teams have the same number of points in the Octagonal (21), the United States seems to be playing better and the recent history makes it the favourite.”

Away from the sporting rivalry, Oswaldo Sanchez, the goalkeeper who has defended the Mexican national team’s frame at three World Cups, believes there are social factors that make Mexican fans especially excited when El Tree faces the United States.

“What makes this party great is the rivalry, the media cause, and the status of a lot of Mexican citizens who live on American soil and who somehow hope to outsmart the United States to avenge all the issues of marginalization and discrimination,” Sanchez, who is currently a commentator at TUDN.

In 2001, Mexico played a friendly match against Brazil, the result was 3-3. Curiously enough, the three Mexican goals were from Royal Football, Claudio Suarez who was in Tigres, and De Negres along with Arellano were from Rayados players. pic.twitter.com/DubHQc9iuk – Edu Torres (@edutorresr) May 8, 2020

Canada, who are seeking their first World Cup appearance since 1986, lead the standings with 25 points.

The top three have a direct ticket to this year’s tournament in Qatar and fourth place qualifies for a playoff in June against the Oceania champions, most likely New Zealand.

The United States, which is trying to return to the first football championship after losing in 2018, is in second place with 21 points, beating Mexico on a goal difference.

Panama comes fourth with 17, followed by Costa Rica with 16 and El Salvador with nine.

Jamaica (7) and Honduras (3) have already been eliminated.

Reporter Emmanuel Kisby collaborated with this memo.