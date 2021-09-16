Say goodbye to annoyance! Eating tips to avoid GERD and heartburn

The heartburn It is a burning pain in the chest, just behind the sternum which unfortunately in many cases this discomfort usually worsens after eating, at night, when lying down or bending over. at the same time Rebound Gastroesophageal disease (GER) occurs when stomach contents are refluxed into the esophagus, a more serious and long-term condition, which, over time, Rebound Gastroenteritis causes frequent symptoms or complications.

These two conditions occur when we exceed the consumption of certain foods, and fortunately there are some of them Nutrition Tips that help to avoid reflux and heartburn So that the discomfort is controlled and you don’t end up spoiling a delicious meal.

Then we will share some Nutrition Tips Which you can easily implement to prevent reflux and heartburn They appear at least at the indicated moment and cause pain in your body. So pay close attention to the following tricks we share to reduce this condition.

Reducing the consumption of coffee, tea and soda is one of the most important things Tips The most recommended and effective way to treat this condition, by eliminating these foods from our consumption list, we help our bodies not create that acidity that ends up being a constant nuisance.

Eating a heart-healthy diet allows people who follow a Mediterranean-style diet, with fruits, vegetables, legumes, and fish, among other foods with complete nutrition, to be less likely to have reflux.

Not going to sleep after eating allows the acids not to collect in the stomach and cause discomfort because health experts have repeatedly talked about it and found that this activity or sedentary activity ends up harming our health and generating this kind of disease.

Exercising regularly and maintaining a healthy weight should be habits that are carried out along with a good diet to keep the body in shape and avoid these types of diseases.

These are some Tips general and feed that you can implement to prevent reflux and heartburn It is a complete pain in our bodies and spoils the taste of our meals.