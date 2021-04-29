Science is working on technology to detect Covid-19 over the phone

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Building on a successful combination of detection technologies that resulted in field demonstrations and commercial launches for industrial surveillance, GE Research received a 24-month grant from the National Institutes of Health of the U.S. National Agency for Medical Research (NIH) to use the RADx-RAD program to develop Miniature sensors It can detect the presence of nanoparticles of the virus that generates COVID-19 on various surfaces.

“One of the first lines of defense against any virus is to avoid exposure. It is easier said than done when you cannot see it. “ Said Radislav Buteraello, chief scientist and investigator for the National Institutes of Health GE Research project.

“ Through our project with the National Institutes of Health, we are developing a sensor to detect the presence of COVID-19 small enough to be included in Mobile“he added.

“We all deal with different surfaces during the day, from computer screens and conference tables, to kiosks at the airport, and of course credit card machines in stores while shopping. While everyone is doing a great job keeping these surfaces clean, we want to add an extra layer of security with which we can Discovery of the presence of the virus that generates COVID-19, ”added Buterailo.

Over the past decade, Potyrailo’s detection equipment and GE Research have made great strides in developing Miniature sensor technologies It provides superior performance and detection capabilities similar to the advanced analytical tools found in a typical laboratory.

“We have developed tiny sensors that are smaller than the tip of a fingertip with the same detection capabilities as sophisticated analytical devices the size of a microwave oven,” Buterello said. “By providing this detection ability to an advanced traditional analysis tool in such a small factor, We can consider detection applications that can be implemented on surfaces such as mobile phones or even small devices. “, Handle.

Potyrailo noted that the innovative detection technology being developed is very reliable and good for detection without interference from other elements. “Our sensors are like hounds.”Potyrailo explained. “We train them to discover a certain thing, and they can do that without anything else diverting them from their goal,” he said.

As part of a two-year project, the detection team will demonstrate the reliable detection of some nanoparticles of interest, such as those related to covid-19, in the presence of different types of interference.

More Stories

China launches the first unit of its new space station | Science

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

The vaccination ended at El Sol de la Laguna Medical College

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Science guides politicians

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Science | A great variety of animal life has been detected in the depths of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Louis Inguanes and Victoria Reyes entered the NAS in the United States

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The best medicine is not in the pharmacy, but in our legs, as confirmed by an American study

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Science is working on technology to detect Covid-19 over the phone

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Free Fire Codes today, April 29, 2021; All bonuses are free

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

The US starts pouring money into the Liga MX

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

“Big data” for online sustainable development analysis

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

Meet N-ko, the Official Netflix Vtuber Who Watched Cartoons

6 hours ago Cynthia Porter