Science Question: Why can River players with positive CRP play against Fluminense?

River Plate will host Brazilian Fluminense on Tuesday in Monumental on the sixth and final day of the group stage in the Copa Libertadores (Reuters).

It is still a scientific case, after the outbreak that erupted weeks ago with the discovery of the first injury in the goalkeeper coach, in total, Club Atlético River Plate reached 24 positive cases of COVID-19 last week.

Yes good Marcelo Gallardo’s team has no official activity For the local tournament, That he was suspended from work for a period of nine days in accordance with the decree of the national government, which imposed strict confinement in most parts of the country, Eyes on what happens tomorrow, Tuesday 25 May: The millionaire Must face Fluminense From 19.15 at the Monumental Stadium to the last date of Group D, which It will decide the round of 16 qualifiers.

In this context, attention is focused on knowing whether the 15 positive cases last Saturday finally got a medical exit and have positive results in the various tests that all athletes who beat the coronavirus must undergo by protocol.

On River Plate, they realize that today, Monday, May 24, the 10 days are complete to obtain the epidemiological clearance. That way, between the weekend and today, 15 players had to conduct the corresponding studies to rule out any kind of sequel due to the Coronavirus, and thus request the appropriate permission for them. However, they reached the match after facing 10 days of isolation and without training with the team.

“has become Chaotic situation, Not only because of the health of the players, coaching staff and family members, but also In the competitive field in general. However, Even with a positive PCR, the 15 players can play Monumental Tuesdays if they are not showing symptoms, after passing 10 days of positive genetic testing that identifies a diagnosis of COVID-19, What is defined as being considered current Discharge of epidemic disease “, Mentioned in the dialogue with this method A geneticist Argentine Jorge Dotto.

“ Even with a positive PCR, the 15 players can play tomorrow, Tuesday, at Monumental if they are not showing symptoms, after passing 10 days of a positive genetic test that identifies a diagnosis of COVID-19, which has been identified as being considered. Currently, the drainage of the epidemic disease, “confirmed the Argentine geneticist Jorge Dotto (Reuters)

To prove your argument, Doto Take “scientific abbreviation” and go looking for clues. Implementation of the NBA experience (National Basketball AssociationDocumented in Scientific study It was recently published in the prestigious medical journal JAMA Intern Med, The fifteen players must not miss the match. There is a scientific explanation. Understanding this changes management at that stage of the sport in particular and allows for better management of the dynamics of general society, “he said.

In this studio They analyzed 3,648 people during the hottest world basketball tournament like never before. During 2020, a “big bubble” was played in Orlando, Florida, the United States, a new word that defines epidemic isolation. Data from analyzes conducted from June to October 2020 was analyzed. The National Basketball Association (NBA) carried out daily PCR genetic testing and serological analysis to identify SARS-CoV-2. The total participants were studied through this protocol that included not only players and coaching staff, but also referees, NBA employees and suppliers contracted with the organization.

Only 1% (36 subjects) were cases with continuous positive PCR, Of which 67% were under the age of 30. From this group, 92% have detectable antibodies, s They were all asymptomatic. Personal follow-up of this group of subjects for a maximum of 100 days was conducted with an average of 51 days to analyze individual behavior and its effect on contact with third parties. The results showed that None of these individuals detected any transmission or secondary infection of SARS-CoV-2. Which means None of them, although they had positive PCR / serology, infected another person. This experience showed Change in disease management and protocol decisions in professional sports: The players have recovered from the infection who continued to test SARS-CoV-2, after coming out of isolation, and were not contagious to others, ” Keep a specialist.

As stated in the Conmebol protocol, it has been demonstrated that after 10 days of PCR + testing, asymptomatic soccer players or asymptomatic players with 3 days without symptoms are enabled

The protocol implemented by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States), a government entity subordinate to the country’s Minister of Health, specifies the following: People without symptoms can be released from isolation 10 days since symptoms appeared due to COVID-19 infection (SARS-CoV2). Or a positive PCR result, Since it does not pose a risk of injury to third parties.

“The important thing is that Satisfying the criterion of absence of symptoms with this said time period, a negative result from PCR is not required. For this reason, this group of River players who meet these conditions can play with Fluminense even with a positive PCR reaction. If this happens, the next question is: Will they be in sports condition to play at their best? We all wish his health in the first place, and in the background, for the team, so be it, “he concluded.

