Soledense Elementary School student will participate in the International Science Festival

September 1, 2021 by wording

The City Council of Soledad, through the Directorate of Education and Civic Action, has informed that a student from the School of Professor Antonio Soto Solís, located in the neighborhood of San Felipe, will participate in an international science and technology festival by winning a national robotics competition.

In this regard, the District Director, Juan Carlos Torres Cedillo, reported that an invitation had been received to participate in the Robotics Camp, where five girls were selected in the sixth year, “Free Robotics Programming Workshop for Girls, Campa MET”.

Girls from Soledad participated in two-week programming challenges with the participation of the global AC&T Foundation and the MET community in the United States; Competing schools from the states of Nuevo Leon and Queretaro participated with 40 girls aged between 11 and 15, as well as teachers specializing in science and technology.

For this purpose, VEXcode software was used free of charge for all participants, which is an online programming platform in which a virtual robot can be programmed using a programming language.

After qualifying for the final, Aileen Gasca Hernandez was joined by students Zuli Guardiola from Pedro Montoya de Soledad School, and Stetali Mendes and Gabriela Hernandez from Ciudad de los Niños de Monterrey, as they faced all challenges.

Aileen Jasca Hernandez, a student at Professor Antonio Soto Solis Elementary School in the San Felipe neighborhood, Soledad de Graciano Sanchez, won first place when achieving the goals of programming with the robot, so when she got the win, she decided to participate in the first festival for girls in America Latin, which will be held during the month of November in Medellin, Colombia.

Featuring women and girls who participate in tournaments, talks and innovative content, the festival is a catalyst for the development and promotion of STEM within the education and empowerment of women through your knowledge and skills. .

