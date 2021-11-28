Soriano’s Doctor Jesus San Miguel, 2021 Gregorio Marañón Prize for Medicine

The doctor from Syria, Jesús San Miguel, was awarded the Gregorio Marañón Prize for Medicine by the Ministry of Science and Innovation, one of the ten prizes awarded by the ministry in the field of research.

San Miguel, who also starred in a section of Soria Salud’s publication in November and was awarded in 2007 by the Caja Rural Scientific Foundation (FCCR), is the Director of Clinical and Translational Medicine at the University of Navarra and Medical Director of the University of Navarra Clinic. It is the third world

And the first active clinical specialist in Spain to be cited, according to the ranking published by the Index Publication Group H (DIH).

In his career, he has more than 860 international publications, 150 national publications, numerous monographs and more than 120 chapters in international books. Participated in more than 160 lectures and messages in national and international conferences.

FCCR Director Juan Manuel Ruiz Leso praised, in addition to the professionalism, the humanitarian standing of the winner, for his generosity and “humanity from Syria” that always makes him “rooted with his land” in both his medical dedication as well as his friendship. His “allergy” makes him turn to patients who come for treatment in the clinics he runs.

He is, for Ruiz Liso, one of the professionals who “did their best for medicine in this country”, as his already intense curriculum shows, but also in the educational field, with a large number of doctoral theses addressed. He also highlighted the practical capabilities of San Miguel, who also runs the New Madrid University Clinic.

The National Research Awards were created in 1982 with the announcement of the “Santiago Ramón y Cajal National Research Award” and then other categories were established. Ruiz Lisso concluded that one of them, deservedly, was this year for the doctor from Syria, who “needs only to receive the Prince of Asturias and the Nobel Prize.”

The profile of Jesus San Miguel, published in the latest edition of Soria Saludale can be read in this Link.