The Belarusian Jaker was arrested in Russia at the request of the United States

This content was published on November 02, 2021 – 09:59

Moscow, November 2 (EFE). – Agents of the Russian police Interpol department detained in Saint Petersburg, the second largest city in Russia, Belarusian jihaker Sergei Pavlovich, about whom an international search and arrest warrant issued by the United States weighs, Interfax agency. The agency reported today.

Pávlovich, 38, better known by the nickname “Police Dog”, “Fallen Angel”, among other pseudonyms, and author of “So I stole a million. Confession of” repentant” Carter, was arrested Monday in a hotel in the capital of the former Russian Empire, which He had come to her for a weekend trip.

The US Department of Justice alleges the Belarusian joker in connection with the largest theft of personal data in US history, for which in 2016, Albert Gonzalez, founder of Shadow Crew, a discussion forum on cybercrime, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In 2009, Pavlovich was sentenced in Belarus to 10 years in prison for handling fraudulent credit cards.

He was released from prison in 2015, a year after he published his book in which he called on young people not to follow in his criminal footsteps.

According to the digital website Abnews.ru, due to the absence of an extradition agreement between Russia and the United States, Pavlovich will not be extradited to the US authorities.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that “a series of Russian-US consultations on cybersecurity issues have been held.”

“Of course, these contacts are not public. It is not an area where propaganda helps to obtain the results that Moscow and Washington seek,” he said. EFE

Pace / Kay / B

© EFE 2021. Redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the contents of the Efe Services, without the prior and express consent of EFE SA, is expressly prohibited.