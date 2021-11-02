The Belarusian Jaker was arrested in Russia at the request of the United States

38 mins ago Leland Griffith
This content was published on November 02, 2021 – 09:59

Moscow, November 2 (EFE). – Agents of the Russian police Interpol department detained in Saint Petersburg, the second largest city in Russia, Belarusian jihaker Sergei Pavlovich, about whom an international search and arrest warrant issued by the United States weighs, Interfax agency. The agency reported today.

Pávlovich, 38, better known by the nickname “Police Dog”, “Fallen Angel”, among other pseudonyms, and author of “So I stole a million. Confession of” repentant” Carter, was arrested Monday in a hotel in the capital of the former Russian Empire, which He had come to her for a weekend trip.

The US Department of Justice alleges the Belarusian joker in connection with the largest theft of personal data in US history, for which in 2016, Albert Gonzalez, founder of Shadow Crew, a discussion forum on cybercrime, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In 2009, Pavlovich was sentenced in Belarus to 10 years in prison for handling fraudulent credit cards.

He was released from prison in 2015, a year after he published his book in which he called on young people not to follow in his criminal footsteps.

According to the digital website Abnews.ru, due to the absence of an extradition agreement between Russia and the United States, Pavlovich will not be extradited to the US authorities.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that “a series of Russian-US consultations on cybersecurity issues have been held.”

“Of course, these contacts are not public. It is not an area where propaganda helps to obtain the results that Moscow and Washington seek,” he said. EFE

Pace / Kay / B

© EFE 2021. Redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the contents of the Efe Services, without the prior and express consent of EFE SA, is expressly prohibited.

More Stories

La Roja will bid farewell to the year facing Mexico in the United States

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov faces legal problems in the United States due to fraud – Mundo Ciclístico

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

Biden says US “still suffers” from Trump’s decision to abandon Iran nuclear deal

1 day ago Leland Griffith

When will the results of the 2023 visa lottery be known | green cards | permanent residence | USA | United States | USA | European Union | United States nnda-nnlt | Globalism

2 days ago Leland Griffith

The European Union deplores the “continued harassment of political actors” during the Ugandan elections

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Register New Coast to Coast Motorcycle in the US

3 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The Materials Science and Technology Conference will be held on November 29-30 in Bilbao

30 mins ago Mia Thompson

Facebook has removed a troll farm set up by the Nicaraguan government

31 mins ago Sharon Hanson

How to unlock the secret playable character in the second DLC for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm – Nintenderos

33 mins ago Leo Adkins

Aaron Beck, pioneer of cognitive behavioral therapy, dies at 100

37 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The Belarusian Jaker was arrested in Russia at the request of the United States

38 mins ago Leland Griffith