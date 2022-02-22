The Colima Special Assistance Council plans to cut resources from the United States – Occidental

10 mins ago Leland Griffith

Derived from budget cuts made by NGOs, 2022 is expected to be an economically complex year for the 73 institutions that make up the Special Assistance Council (JAP) of Colima.

According to the head of JAP, Maria Luisa Gonzalez-Andre, there is a project to start reducing resources from the United States.

“It’s one of the issues that all the institutions have been raising for a long time, but working and trying to support the work that the institutions are really doing is really very important for the whole country.”

He said that the union in previous years had granted economic resources through the Secretariat for Social Development that were important to the institutions.

“Where can we get it from cars, computers and many things, but of course (cutting) it affects us,” he said.

In this way, Gonzalez-Andre added that the arrival of the pandemic has also affected them greatly, saying that they must adapt and seek resources with different strategies.

The JAP chief noted that they have the support of the state government, the support of institutions increased this year, after a few months of support that was pending in the previous administration.

There have been some increases in this year’s period, he said, which he considered encouraging.

