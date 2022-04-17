The end of the Matias Almeida course in the United States?

The Argentine coach will meet in the next few hours with the leadership and everything indicates that he will close his circuit in the United States. They are looking for him from Mexico and Chile.





A 2-2 draw against Nashville at home would have been their last game Matthias Almeida in driving San Jose Earthquakes from MLS. Tomorrow, the Argentine coach will hold a meeting with the leaders to finalize his official departure.

According to the Mexican media, Super Deportivo, at this point, the club would not have officially accepted the Argentine coach’s resignation, although he does not rule out starting the search for a replacement for the rest of the season in the United States.

in the last days Almeida rang again in Guadalajara after leaving Michelle Lianoso when Bellado was consulted he explained: “I have a contract until the end of the season and can leave tomorrow. If I have anything to do with this leadership, it’s that I have a lot of dialogue“.

former river The exit clause at the San Jose Earthquakes, which was last in Zone B with no wins and only three points, It is also in orbit Chile national team.

Matías Almeida, strong on Mexico’s interest and possible MLS exit: ‘I’m not selling myself’

“It’s true that my name always appears, I don’t know if it is on purpose that my name appears so as not to be called out or outside, I have a lot of people who love me and love me back in Mexican football. When something happened to the national team, my name was everywhere and anyone in the football world could say that it is me who sells and I do not sell myself (…) I am far from it, no one has contact with me‘, handle Almeida In an interview with Diario As.

Don’t miss anything Get the latest MLS news and more!