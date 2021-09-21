The two sides of AMLO against the United States – Luces del Siglo

The president took advantage of the Mexican independence parade to launch himself against the United States to defend Cuba.

Claudia Guerrero / Correction Agency

OAXACA, OAX. A week before Joe Biden called for an economic embargo on Cuba, the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador He requested US assistance to fund social programs in Central America to stem migration and the humanitarian crisis that ensues.

On September 7, the Mexican president wrote a letter to his counterpart, requesting financial support to launch life and youth transplant programs to build the future in countries such as Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

The message was supposed to be delivered on September 9, as part of the relaunch of the High Level Economic Dialogue between Mexico and the United States, which took place in Washington.

In the document, AMLO asked Biden to give “a completely new approach” to the problem, after Mexico tried to contain travelers by deploying the military, National Guard, local police and immigration agents, who carry out highway operations and people. In government centers, where violations were recorded.

A week after the letter, in which he asked for cooperation, the president took advantage of the military parade on the occasion of Mexico’s independence to launch against the United States to defend Cuba.

Of the Zocalo, Lopez Obrador condemned the economic embargo and directly asked Biden to act with greatness to end 62 years of harassment against the island regime.

