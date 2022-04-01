The United States and England make up the group with the highest GDP in the World Cup in Qatar

37 mins ago Leland Griffith

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is already ready. On November 21, when the ball rolls, the hosts and Ecuador will face each other, in a group that also includes Senegal and the Netherlands.

In addition to football, there are several groups consisting of countries with great economic power, as in the case of Group B, which includes the United States with a GDP of 20.94 billion US dollars, and England, which has 2.7 billion US dollars; Who will face Iran and the winner of the European pursuit.

Leib is here to share his love for soccer with fans all over the world!#FinalDraw | #world Cuppic.twitter.com/dAxyMCvLzB

– World Cup 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) April 1, 2022

Likewise, two European powers (football and economic powers) will meet in the first round, in Group E. Spain, with a GDP of $1.28 billion, will meet Germany ($3.84 billion) in the duel of world champions. Japan ($5 billion) is another member of this section of the chart.

Meanwhile, Brazil is in Group G along with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon. Argentina will face Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia.

The last world champion, France, will share the group with Denmark and Tunisia. If the play-off is overcome, Peru will enter this sector.

