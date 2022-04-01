Granjas Carroll Director Meets US Ambassador to Mexico – El Sol de Puebla

The CFO of Granjas Carroll de Mexico (GCM), Martin Ibarishhave a meeting with US Ambassador in Mexico, Kenneth L. Salazar, On the American Chamber of Commerce in Mexico.

During the event director of the pork company US diplomat gave GCM profile And the invitation of Dr. Victor Ochoa Calderon, CEO of GCM, to visit their facilities From the states of Veracruz and Puebla.

This meeting took place After both participated in the 105th Assembly of the Council, which was held on March 25 in Mexico City, in which several companies with North American capital participated in part or in whole.

The CEO of the ambassador said that Carol Farms is the country’s leading pig producerAnd in its nearly 30 years of investing in Mexico, it has created more than 11,000 temporary, direct and indirect jobs, particularly in the highly marginalized municipalities of Veracruz and Puebla states.

In the same way, I inform him about the implemented projectss, TIF type pork processing plant, in the Orientale municipality of Puebla, with an investment of $139 million which has won recognition for being one of the most modern and advanced in Latin America.

