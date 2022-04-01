US lifts Covid-19 restrictions on cruise ships

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

By Editorial PortalPortuario.cl

Tweet embed

The US CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) They have completely removed their travel warnings regarding cruise ships. The advisory was previously set to Level 2, which is a “moderate” risk, but the color-coded advisory has now been removed entirely.

While cases on ships have been reported since US cruise operations resumed in June 2021, cruise lines have worked quickly with isolation and quarantine protocols to reduce transport and keep passengers, passengers, crew and local port communities safe.

This change comes just two weeks after Center for Disease Control Lower your travel advisory level from Level 3, High, to Level 2, Medium.

While cruise lines will continue to operate for the time being under established health and safety protocols, including pre-cruise testing, vaccination requirements and improved sanitation, this new development is sure to give cruise lines more flexibility to adapt their operations in days. And the coming weeks.

More Stories

Mexico in the top ten and the United States outside

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

Masters 2022 Tiger watch shows golf won’t ever be able to recover when Woods retires

13 hours ago Leo Adkins

Special dedication to Martino and the classification of Mexico, which with the United States can be a competitor to Argentina

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

CONCACAF Qualifiers: The United States and Mexico have already qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

1 day ago Leland Griffith

The United States has a plan to end asylum restrictions

1 day ago Leland Griffith

After the exclusion, Panama closes its doors to Canada

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

US considers energy policy challenge in Mexico

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Natalia Laforcade had a ‘complete experience’ with Adam Driver on ‘Annette’

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

State-of-the-art Flag – La Nacion

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

83 Basque youth will collaborate this summer in Africa and America

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Play your voice messages without blue popcorn

1 hour ago Leo Adkins