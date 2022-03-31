Mexico in the top ten and the United States outside

selections Mexico And the United State They achieved their goal: They qualified directly for the World Cup in Qatar. After the CONCACAF qualifiers, those led by Gerardo Martino and peers led by Greg Berhalter confirmed their presence in the upcoming World Cup by finishing second and third in the standings, behind Canada and ahead of Costa Rica, who will play the play-off. against New Zealand.

Mexico entered the top ten in the FIFA rankings.

In this context, and after completing the deadlines with the approach of the World Cup, This Thursday, FIFA updated its rankings. Which displays many changes. Tricolor and USA have undergone adjustments regarding positions occupied, It represents good news for the Mexicans, who moved up three places and entered the top ten, and bad news for the Americans, who slipped two places.

The United States fell to fifteenth place.

With the new update, Mexico climbed to ninth place (1,658.82 points), while the United States slipped to fifteenth place (1,633.72 units). Historically, the best place for both was fourth, which today Argentina occupies … the rest of the top ten? In addition to Albiceleste and Tri, the best rated are Brazil, Belgium, France, England, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands.

Brazil moved to first place in the FIFA rankings.

FIFA Ranking Highlights

1. Brazil: 1,832.69 points.

2- Belgium: 1827.

3- France: 1789.85 points.

4- Argentina: 1,765.13 points.

5. England: 1,761.71 points

6- Italy: 1723.31 points.

7- Spain: 1709.19 points.

8- Portugal: 1674.78 points.

9- Mexico: 1658.82 points.

10- Netherlands: 1658.66 points

11- Denmark: 1653.6 points.

12- Germany: 1650.53 points.

13- Uruguay: 1635.73 points.

14- Switzerland: 1,635 points, 32 points.

15- United States: 1,633 points, 72 points.

