The United States bans imports from China’s Xinjiang region

33 mins ago

Written by Redacció PortalPortuario.cl/Agencia NHK

the The President of the United States, Joe Biden, A bill was enacted that would ban imports from China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, unless companies can prove that the items were not manufactured through forced labor.

Biden signed the legislation into law after overwhelming approval by both houses of Congress in early December. The legislation covers in principle all imported materials produced in the region. The United States has already banned some products, including cotton and processed agricultural products.

The legislation also requires companies seeking to import products from the region to provide evidence that the products are manufactured without forced labour. The law is likely to affect Japanese companies that export products made in the region to the United States.

Biden’s government has announced a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing, citing alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang. The administration has also launched new sanctions restricting US investment in more than 40 Chinese technology companies and entities.

