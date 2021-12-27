Iran insists on exporting crude oil as part of negotiations | United State

Tehran (AFP) – Iran insisted on Monday that the United States and its allies agree to allow Tehran to export its crude as part of the resumption of negotiations in Vienna to restore the nuclear deal.

Comments from Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabadollahian are a sign that the Iranians have made their position clear before negotiations on reviving the landmark 2015 nuclear deal. The talks were suspended a few weeks ago after a notable round. Because of tensions over Tehran’s new demands.

Speaking to reporters in Tehran, Amirollahian said Iran wants the next round of negotiations to focus on achieving “the point at which Iranian crude is sold easily and without hindrance and its money reaches Iranian bank accounts.”

Tehran’s historic deal with world powers granted it sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme. But in 2018, then US President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the treaty and imposed severe sanctions on Iran, including against its oil sector, which is a vital part of its economy. Iran’s crude oil exports have declined and international oil companies have ended agreements with Tehran, affecting its economy.

As the parties involved in the 2015 nuclear deal prepare to meet in Vienna, Amir Lahian said Iran wants “to be able to enjoy all the economic concessions of the nuclear deal.”

“Ensuring and verifying (the removal of sanctions) are some of the issues we focused on,” he said.

The new and conservative government of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has repeatedly demanded the lifting of all economic sanctions before Iran halts its nuclear advance.

Iran has abandoned all limits of the deal since the United States abandoned it and is currently enriching uranium to 60% purity, a technical step short of weapons levels. It spins increasingly sophisticated centrifuges, which is also prohibited by agreement.

Negotiations involve all parties to the original nuclear deal – Iran, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China. Iran refuses to speak directly to a US envoy participating through the other members.