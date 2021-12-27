Medel highlights from the latest US tour

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

the Red You played well in his country Tour of the United States. Martin Lasarte Summon players from local media and Liga MX to face off Mexico and El Salvador In order to test the variables for the remaining ranked matches and for the future.

Enjoy the best of our football at TNT Sports STADIUM! Watch it on your cell phone, smart TV, tablet and laptop. subscribe now!

The voice authorized to speak for the Chilean national team is Gary MedelThe midfielder admitted to watching the matches and wanted to highlight three players: “(The matches) were good. There are guys like Christian Zavala and Bastian Yanez who have been in good health. “carrot(Sebastian Perez) All goes well “, He said in a live broadcast on Instagram.

Pitbull also added that he left them with an important task when it came time to integrate into the team:Younger players should take responsibility, because some are already 25 or 26 years old, like Joaquin Montenos, that when he entered it was working fine. There is no margin for error in the selection“.

The national team will return to the field on January 27 to meet Argentina in a Calama Then he will visit Bolivia on February 1 for the World Cup qualifiers. Qatar 2022.

More Stories

USA and Brazil say goodbye to 2021 at the top of volleyball

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

Agreement and disagreement between the United States and the European Union

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

B1 and B2 visas: what do they mean, what can be done and how long can you stay in the US with each

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Boxing: Sergio Garca, or fight in the United States or to regain the European title

1 day ago Leland Griffith

United State. – A study showed that Spain is the second country in the world in the contribution of the private sector to development

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Christmas Mike Esmond: An American Man Pays Debt to Families at Christmas for the Third Year in a Row | happy holiday | Christmas | Merry Christmas | NNDC | Globalism

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

United Nations: Science, Art and Politics: A Powerful Alliance to Change Cities | urban objects | future planet

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Android and Apple phones that will stop working in 2022

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Maduro calls on Arab countries to invest in Venezuela

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Medel highlights from the latest US tour

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

Mexico is already in a trade dispute with the United States: a specialist – El Financiero

1 hour ago Mia Thompson