Medel highlights from the latest US tour

the Red You played well in his country Tour of the United States. Martin Lasarte Summon players from local media and Liga MX to face off Mexico and El Salvador In order to test the variables for the remaining ranked matches and for the future.

The voice authorized to speak for the Chilean national team is Gary MedelThe midfielder admitted to watching the matches and wanted to highlight three players: “(The matches) were good. There are guys like Christian Zavala and Bastian Yanez who have been in good health. “carrot(Sebastian Perez) All goes well “, He said in a live broadcast on Instagram.

Pitbull also added that he left them with an important task when it came time to integrate into the team:Younger players should take responsibility, because some are already 25 or 26 years old, like Joaquin Montenos, that when he entered it was working fine. There is no margin for error in the selection“.

The national team will return to the field on January 27 to meet Argentina in a Calama Then he will visit Bolivia on February 1 for the World Cup qualifiers. Qatar 2022.