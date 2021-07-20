The United States brought the second largest team in its history to Tokyo 2020

The US Olympic team has confirmed the official presence of the 613 athletes who will compete in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games starting this weekend, the second-largest attendance in its history.

Although it is expected that when the Games conclude, the number of athletes will have increased to 627 due to rules allowing states to substitute substitutes for different team events.

In addition, Team USA will break all Olympic records by having women representing one nation at the Olympic Games.

Over the past few months, athletes have been assigned to the team as they have secured their positions through selection or direct qualification.

Some athletes automatically earned places once the qualification period for their sport officially ended, but many others needed to compete in the US Olympic Trials to earn a place.

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has confirmed that there are 613 athletes in the history of the Olympic Games outside of the host countries.

But the official list is 627 athletes if you include all the athletes who can be substituted for strategic purposes during various team events, although some of these athletes may not be used in competition.

It is the second-largest Olympic team in US history after the team introduced in 1996, when 648 athletes competed, in Atlanta.

That year, she automatically qualified in several sports as the host nation.

They also became the fourth largest team in history after hosts France in 1900, Great Britain in 1908 and the United States in 1996.

The United States has more women than men for the third time in history and for the third time in a row at the Summer Olympics.

The proportion of women, nearly 54%, is the largest in US history. Of the 613 athletes, 329 (and 338 out of a list of 627) would break the record of any nation it has held since 2016 when it sent 291 female athletes to the Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.

The increase in the team occurred in part due to 339 medals recorded in Tokyo 2020, compared to 306 in Rio in 2016, with baseball and softball reintegrating, increasing the team in an additional 39 athletes.

Equestrian rider Philip Dutton, 57, will be the oldest and most experienced US Olympian in Tokyo 2020, since 2008, when he will attend his seventh Olympics, including his first three with the Australian national team.

Dutton was also the oldest American Olympic athlete in Rio, winning a bronze in individual events becoming the oldest Olympic medalist since 1952.

After Dutton, a group of seven athletes will compete in their fifth Olympics, including women’s basketball gold medalists Sue Bird and Diana Torassi, along with sprinters Alison Felix and Marielle Zagones (fencing).

While swimmer Katie Grimes will be the team’s youngest athlete at age 15 and is preparing to become America’s early Olympics, at the Summer and Winter Games, since her partner Katie Ledecky did so in 2012.

Grimes qualified in the same Test as Ledecky nine years ago and then to Rio and Tokyo, in the 800m freestyle.

Felix is ​​the most decorated athlete on the list with nine Olympic medals, less than the record set by former sprinter Carl Lewis.

While Bird of the Seattle Storm and Taurasi of the Phoenix Mercury, women’s basketball, have claimed gold medals from their previous four Olympic games, making them the most successful team in an event-by-event ranking.

Stanford University is once again the most representative academic center within the team with over 30 athletes.