They locate a Ugandan athlete who escaped the Tokyo bubble in 2021

The Japanese police announced today that The Ugandan athlete who disappeared last Friday has been foundعثر After escaping from his residence as he was preparing for the Tokyo Olympics, violating isolation regulations imposed by the hosts.

It is about weightlifter Julius Sekitoliko who left a message in which he expressed his desire to stay in Japan and work in this country for Leave the hardships in your countryAs explained by the Ugandan delegation.

Police found the 20-year-old player in Mi . Prefecture (Central Japan), where he is believed to have traveled after traveling by high-speed train from Osaka (west), the area where the Ugandan team has settled to prepare for the Games.

Sselitoleko was scheduled to return to Uganda the day before without actually participating in the Tokyo Games, due to the fact that I did not meet the requirements to compete in weightliftingAccording to the Ugandan delegation.

The athlete left the hotel last Friday, leaving his passport there and Without attending the mandatory coronavirus test that you should have taken on the same daySince then it has been wanted by the Japanese authorities.

Executive Director of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, Toshiro Muto said today that this is a “very confusing” issue. He indicated that the hosts will study the possible penalties for the athlete once the details of what happened are clarified, when asked about the matter at a press conference.

The strict regulations for holding the ‘bubble’ Tokyo Games are set in the middle of the epidemic Athletes or other event participants are prohibited from traveling anywhere other than their hotelTraining venue or locations previously approved by the organization.

