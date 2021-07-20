Olympic Games: Uganda works with Japan to capture fugitive athlete Julius Siketoliko | News from Mexico

Tokyo – Uganda said today that it is working with the Japanese government To arrest the Ugandan weightlifter who escaped from the facilities of the Olympic Village en Izumisano, Osaka.

This was stated by Okello Oryim, Minister of State in charge of International Affairs, during a meeting with Fukuzawa Hidemoto, the Japanese Ambassador to Uganda who spoke with him to Discuss the upcoming Olympics.

Get

the news in your email



Julius Cikitoliko disappeared from Olympic Village facilities on July 16.

Orem said Sekitoliku betrayed the trust and hospitality of the Japanese government.



Oryem said that Ssekitoleko Betrayal of the trust and hospitality of the Japanese government The two governments are working closely to ensure that he is returned to Uganda once he is arrested.

Oryim said Hamsun Oboa, Uganda’s Minister of State for Education in charge of sports, will travel to Japan To coordinate investigations in the search for SsekitolekoAs well as joining the Ugandan delegation in Tokyo to ensure that the athletes abide by the rules and regulations set by the Japanese authorities for the Games.

Julius Cikitoliko disappeared from Olympic Village facilities on July 16.



Orem said Ugandan athletes at the Games will abide by the requirements set by the Japanese government for the successful organization of the Olympics.

Hidemoto said Japan has implemented the necessary requirements to host successful games despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Olympic Games will be held from July 23 to August 8.