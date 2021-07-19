The United States ends its preparations for Tokyo with its victory over Spain

men’s team USA Basketballwith the base Damian Lillard As the leading scorer, who scored 19 points, he beat Sunday 83-76 to Spain In the last friendly match in preparation for both teams on their way to Tokyo 2020.

The match, which was held at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas (Nevada), was the seventh in the history of confrontations between the two teams with 6-1 mark in favor of the United States, who also won the last friendly match in August 2019, in California.

The victory of the United States was the second in a row that it achieved after losing its previous two matches against Nigeria (87-90) and Australia (83-91). Kevin Durant assisted Lillard with 14 points.

United States which Will strive for a fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal in Tokyo 2020 He will travel to Japan on Monday, on a chartered flight, and will make his debut in the competition on July 25 against France, in the first game within the Group A. NBA Final.

Pau Gasol returns to the United States

Ricky Rubio, with 23 points, was the leader of Spain He lost his first warm-up match (4-1) but managed to be the North American team.

After the match, Scarello shortened the 12-player roster for the games, which finally includes Juancho Hernángómez. The last people eliminated were Dario Brizuela, Lopez Arostegui, and Pierre Oriola.

Spain will make their Games debut next Monday the 26th (2:00 PM Spanish time) against hosts Japan.

Sciolo formed with a quintet made up of Ricky, Rudy, Abaldi, Clavier, and Marc Gasol; Lillard, Lavigne, Tatum, Durant and Greene came out in the United States. Pau Gasol, in his first game in the United States in more than two years, finished with 8 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists in 17 minutes of play.