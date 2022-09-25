The United States declares a state of emergency in Florida due to Tropical Storm Ian

Madrid (European press). – US President Joe Biden on Saturday approved a declaration of emergency in Florida so that state teams join local and tribal efforts in the face of Tropical Storm Ian, which has been hitting this state since Friday the 23rd.

The White House said the president’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts for the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency and to provide adequate assistance to those required.” Related news

These emergency measures are authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives, protect property, and public health and safety, and to reduce or avoid the risk of disaster in at least 25 counties and the Miccosukee Indian Tribes. and Seminoles.

FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide, at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to mitigate the effects of an emergency. Additionally, it was announced that these actions, under the Public Assistance Program, would be funded with 75 percent of federal funds.

Biden’s trip to Florida on September 27 will also be postponed due to this tropical storm, the White House announced.