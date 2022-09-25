The United States declares a state of emergency in Florida due to Tropical Storm Ian

12 hours ago Leland Griffith

Madrid (European press). – US President Joe Biden on Saturday approved a declaration of emergency in Florida so that state teams join local and tribal efforts in the face of Tropical Storm Ian, which has been hitting this state since Friday the 23rd.

The White House said the president’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts for the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency and to provide adequate assistance to those required.”

These emergency measures are authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives, protect property, and public health and safety, and to reduce or avoid the risk of disaster in at least 25 counties and the Miccosukee Indian Tribes. and Seminoles.

FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide, at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to mitigate the effects of an emergency. Additionally, it was announced that these actions, under the Public Assistance Program, would be funded with 75 percent of federal funds.

Biden’s trip to Florida on September 27 will also be postponed due to this tropical storm, the White House announced.

More Stories

The US National Hurricane Center predicts “sudden floods” in the Canary Islands

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Is forex trading legal in Uganda?

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Uganda suspends mass activities to curb Ebola spread

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Kurt Borneo Presents “Peru Impulse” Plan to US Investors

3 days ago Leland Griffith

Juan Reynoso LIVE: Conference from the United States ahead of FIFA

3 days ago Leland Griffith

US and Mexico news Thursday, September 22, 2022

3 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Changes analyzed by Lionel Scaloni for Argentina’s upcoming friendly against Jamaica

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Android | So you can search for apps on Google Play that are only for watches, cars, and TVs | Applications | Smartphones | technology | smart watches | trick | Features | nda | nnni | sports game

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

The report reveals that 2 out of 3 medical students question their future as good doctors

12 hours ago Mia Thompson

What is PAI in Xiaomi bracelets and watches and how is it calculated

12 hours ago Leo Adkins

Bukele describes those who sign letters as “corrupt”, including Fox and Calderón

12 hours ago Cedric Manwaring