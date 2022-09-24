The US National Hurricane Center predicts “sudden floods” in the Canary Islands

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC), an entity that warns of hurricanes and hurricanes forming in the Atlantic Ocean, has warned of the possibility of “sudden flooding” in the Canary Islands due to rainfall from Tropical Storm Hermine that will start to feel special strength on the islands from this afternoon The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) warned.

Flash floods occur when a very rapid increase in flow in a channel occurs suddenly, without warning or without warning. According to Aemet, it is usually the result of heavy rainfall that falls in a small area. The agency issued red alerts for heavy rain on Sunday in Gran Canaria, La Palma and El Hierro. Precipitation can leave about 180 liters per square meter in 12 hours.

An essential feature of flash floods, which continues to be interpreted by Aemet, is that they occur during continued rainfall, or very soon after, in contrast to river floods, which occur hours and days after the episode in question.

On the other hand, the agency warns that such floods are “frequent and dangerous” in areas with complex terrain, such as the Canary Islands, due to the small dimensions of hydrographic basins and the high slopes of the land. The characteristics of the soil and the degree of moisture in it are factors that affect the emergence of this type of flood.

Aemet has also highlighted that Tropical Storm Hermine can dump rain in three days which is 10 or 15 times the normal average for the entire month of September in the archipelago. The islands’ president, Angel Victor Torres, said the “most important rains of the past decade” were expected in the community.