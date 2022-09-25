Gutierrez began his tour of Brazil and the United States today

Neuquén Governor Omar Gutierrez today began a tour of America to discuss Important issues on the political agenda: energy and tourism. Until Tuesday, the president will be in Rio de Janeiro to address these issues. Then he travels to Houston, Texas, to attend a conference entirely dedicated to Vaca Muerta where there will be executives from the major operators in the sector.





Gutierrez had set his appointment today Business meetings with tour operators She will also participate in the RIO Oil and Gas Show while today she will have several meetings. Among them, with the Techint Group (Ternium, Tenaris, Techint) and with the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (APEX), among others.

In addition, he will meet with Rogelio Manso, CEO of the Natural Gas Transport Companies Association (ATGAS), to discuss a strategic project for Neuquen: the gas pipeline that will allow the export of gas from Vaca Muerta to Brazil.

On Tuesday, President Neuquén In the main hall of the exhibition he will talk about the development of hydrocarbon production in Neuquen. After his presentation at the energy talks, he plans to meet first with the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

He will then be in touch with the Brazilian Association of Machinery and Equipment (ABIMAQ) for a trip to Houston, United States. In Texas, Gutiérrez will participate in an event called “Vaca Muerta Shale Day.”







