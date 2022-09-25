Gutierrez began his tour of Brazil and the United States today

20 hours ago Leland Griffith

Neuquén Governor Omar Gutierrez today began a tour of America to discuss Important issues on the political agenda: energy and tourism. Until Tuesday, the president will be in Rio de Janeiro to address these issues. Then he travels to Houston, Texas, to attend a conference entirely dedicated to Vaca Muerta where there will be executives from the major operators in the sector.


Gutierrez had set his appointment today Business meetings with tour operators She will also participate in the RIO Oil and Gas Show while today she will have several meetings. Among them, with the Techint Group (Ternium, Tenaris, Techint) and with the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (APEX), among others.

In addition, he will meet with Rogelio Manso, CEO of the Natural Gas Transport Companies Association (ATGAS), to discuss a strategic project for Neuquen: the gas pipeline that will allow the export of gas from Vaca Muerta to Brazil.

On Tuesday, President Neuquén In the main hall of the exhibition he will talk about the development of hydrocarbon production in Neuquen. After his presentation at the energy talks, he plans to meet first with the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

He will then be in touch with the Brazilian Association of Machinery and Equipment (ABIMAQ) for a trip to Houston, United States. In Texas, Gutiérrez will participate in an event called “Vaca Muerta Shale Day.”



To comment on this note you must have digital access.
Subscribe to add your review!

Subscription

More Stories

MSF sets up Ebola treatment center in Uganda

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

The United States declares a state of emergency in Florida due to Tropical Storm Ian

2 days ago Leland Griffith

The US National Hurricane Center predicts “sudden floods” in the Canary Islands

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Is forex trading legal in Uganda?

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Uganda suspends mass activities to curb Ebola spread

3 days ago Leland Griffith

Kurt Borneo Presents “Peru Impulse” Plan to US Investors

4 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Chivas brings experience and knowledge to the World Congress of Sports Medicine

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Mali players come to strike in the mixed zone

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Tropical Storm Ian will hit the coasts of Quintana Roo and Yucatan – El Financiero

4 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

MSF sets up Ebola treatment center in Uganda

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

“1899”, the yet to be released Netflix series that already generates dozens of theories

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter