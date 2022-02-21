The United States is looking for new alternatives to confront the chaos of the supply chain

The purpose of the policy referenced in this document is to inform users of WorldMaritime About the conduct of our company in connection with the processing of personal data collected through our portals.

1 | crop:

When you need MundoMaritimo services, personal information such as your name, rut, address, etc. is collected through e-mail or forms. Our website does not currently use cookies to record or collect information from the user, but it may be used at any time and at its own discretion and without the need for permission, with the obligation to give the above treatment and protection of the said data.

Why is the collected information used?

All information collected from users at MundoMaritimo is intended to:

(1) providing personalized services, content and advertisements to the user when browsing the MundoMaritimo portals

(ii) conduct internal studies on the demographic data, interests and behavior of our users. The information is used to better understand and serve our users.

2. Usage:

This data that you provide freely and voluntarily is intended to provide better service, information and assistance to our users. You have the right not to agree to its submission, and to give up the benefits offered by our website.

If you decide to provide such data, we are obligated to you to maintain clear and regular behaviour, in accordance with the policy we express below, which is communicated to you and which you accept.

Our policy with respect to the data collected is as follows:

The correctness of the data collected in this way rests exclusively with the user.

3. Security:

We maintain an offline database, which guarantees your customers complete privacy, with respect to the data submitted to MundoMaritimo.

On the other hand, a recognized third-party company that provides duly certified connection and hosting services “hosts” our websites on their web servers, 365 days a year, seven days a week and twenty-four hours, ensuring that our site has the least chance of “falling apart” on Web or intrusions by “hackers” who violate our portal.

4. Quality:

Without prejudice to the responsibilities of the User, MundoMaritimo will take special care when collecting, retaining, using, publishing or distributing personal information relating to Users and Visitors, and verifying the validity, completeness and adequacy of the data to achieve the purposes for which it will be used.

5. Modification:

The user who has previously delivered personal data or information to MundoMaritimo, may request its modification, correction or deletion, by sending an e-mail to [email protected], indicating his name, routine, address, telephone and clearly expressing that private information B that you have submitted that you want to modify or delete.

In any case, as a security measure, MundoMaritimo reserves the right to verify the authenticity of the connection.

6- Publishing and Exchange:

As a general rule, MundoMaritimo will not transfer, give away, sell or provide your personal data to anyone. MundoMaritimo may transfer, disclose or transfer the data collected from its users to third parties under the following circumstances:

(1) In case of obtaining the express consent of the User, their personal data may be used by third parties for the purpose of direct marketing, telephone calls and sending of e-mails, among other things. The user has the right and choice to refuse the receipt of this information by third parties.

(ii) In the case of Business Contacts, your personal data may be used by third parties solely for the purpose of being able to complete and carry out the transaction that prompted the delivery or collection of that information.

(3) Such information as is required by law, court order, or other legal process that requires it.

7. Use of information associated with third parties:

If the corresponding consent is obtained, MundoMaritimo will use the user’s information to communicate and inform them, via email, of the following:

(i) Amendments to its existing services or products, or the emergence of new services or products, or other products specified by the User.

(ii) Information, offers or any kind of marketing promotion that MundoMaritimo may give the User.

(3) Suggestion by the user to “recommend this news to a friend”

8. Services provided by third party companies on the Site:

From time to time, MundoMaritimo may employ the services of external companies, in order to offer new services and products through this website. Information collected in your case by these companies, will be subject to their user agreement.

If you have any questions or concerns about our privacy policy, please contact [email protected]

9. Associated advertising

In connection with advertising services or promotional information, in order to provide related services that may be of interest to you, we have links with other companies that we allow to place advertisements on our pages. These companies may request your information individually directly from you, being their sole responsibility for managing and handling this information.

Finally, MundoMaritimo does not guarantee the privacy of the user’s personal information, if he provides or publishes information in public phone directories, press reports, publications, chat areas, bulletins or other similar information. This information may be collected by third parties, with or without your consent. The user discloses this information at his own risk.