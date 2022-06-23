The United States on the horizon, on low-cost flights

For a long time, low-cost and long-haul flights were the opposite. Until 2017 appeared level, who belong to the IAG group, and have completely changed things. This summer, the airline continues extending its routes from Barcelona, With a very focused look at the United States.

Thus, LEVEL operates a daily flight from El Prat-Josep Tarradellas Airport to New York, Four weekly frequencies San Francisco, Los Angeles and three to Boston. Similarly, the airline boosts the route to Buenos Aires with six flights per week. All this with a personal and different experience on board and at very attractive prices.

personal journey

In this sense, the company’s value proposition called fly your way, It is based on personalization, thanks to which travelers can design their own trip. Thus, for example, Level Economy Premium offers more comfort on board in a quieter, more private cabin with more space.

Another service that reflects this customization is the advanced sales platform. Through it Each person can buy the products they want to eat on board in advance. On board, the entertainment service has more than 400 content. It also offers three in-flight calling packages and a wide tasting offer.