Women’s Alianza Lima will tour the United States and play two international friendlies

“Blue and White” are the leaders of the tournament with 28 points. Photo: Lima Women’s Alliance.

Lima Women’s Alliance He wants to reach the qualifiers for the 2022 tournament in the best possible way. For this reason, “blue and white” They will have some prep matches in the USThey will be on an international tour. The first part of the women’s league ends on 13 and they remain in the lead so far, but Carlos A. Mannucci got the same result and Universitario is getting closer.

However, as defined by the tournament format, the top six in the standings qualify for the playoffs, while the seventh through thirteenth play the relegation playoffs. Al-Hamimy adds 28 points after 11 dates And the seventh place has 12 units, so his place in the fight for the title is guaranteed. Keep in mind that the 7th date of the tournament needs to be rescheduled, so there are two matches left to play.

After these matches, the tournament will enter a break and will only return in August. To reach a good football rhythm, The board of directors of Alianza Lima has prepared friendly matches in the North American country . According to Radio Ovación on their official website, next Friday, July 22, they will play New Jersey Alliance Fútbol Club at 6:00 pm (Peruvian time) and on Sunday, July 24, they will face Paisley Athletic at 2:00 pm. (Peru time).

At the moment they are concentrated on date 13 and have already been reinforced for the next stage. They recently confirmed the appointments of Stephanie Autignano and Liliana Neira. Those directed by Samir Mendoza, have characters like Neidy Romero, who is their scorer. In addition to Adriana Lúcar, Miriam Tristán, Yoselin Miranda, Heydi Padilla, Alexandra Zamora, Karla Conga, Sandra Arévalo, Lucerito Huamán, Andrea Valderrama and others.

Women’s League 2022 locations schedule.

The 13 clubs participating in this season will play a regular stage against all in a decentralized manner and with an audience, unlike in 2021. In the end, the top six teams will meet in the qualifiers, where there will be semi-finals and finals. . On the other hand, those who are between 7 and 13 will play the relegation playoffs, and the club that finishes last will be relegated directly to the First Division. AFC Women’s Cup 2023 The club in sixth place will play a playoff, one match, with the third place Women’s Cup 2022. The winner will remain in the 2023 Women’s League, while the other will qualify for the 2023 Women’s Cup.

Lima Women’s Alliance Historically it reached the quarter-finals of Women’s Libertadores Cup 2021, but there he met the team that became the champion of the tournament: Corinthians of Brazil. The final score was 3-1, but they showed a high level throughout the tournament, and also achieved the largest result for a Peruvian team in an international tournament: 5-0 against the Bolivian Real Tomayabo. Sandy Doraador was responsible for scoring the opponent’s goal in a 1-1 partial draw.

Read on:

Gianluca Lapadola has been nominated for the best striker in Serie B after his season with Benevento

Banfield coach Claudio Vivas hopes the signing of Christopher Gonzalez can be finalized

Despite not going to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Peru improved and climbed its ranks in the FIFA rankings