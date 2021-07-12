The United States participates for the first time by defeating Haiti in the Gold Cup

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

Sam Vines scored his first goal for the United States with a header in the eighth minute, and the American team, made up mostly of substitutes, started its participation in the 2021 Gold Cup with a 1-0 victory on Sunday against Haiti.

A cross from Chuck Moore rebounded from two from Haiti to Gyasi Zardes, who sent a pass to Vines to knock off goalkeeper Brian Sylvester with a 5.5-meter (six yards) shot. Moore played for the sixth time for the United States and Vines played for the fourth time.

American coach Greg Berhalter called up just four players for the 23-piece pool he used in the CONCACAF Nations League last month, allowing Christian Pulisic, Zach Stephen, Weston McKinney, Tyler Adams and other undisputed rookies to inform them of the selection. European clubs before the start of the season.

The United States, ranked 20th, improved to 36 wins, one loss and four draws in the Gold Cup group stage.

Canada beat Martinique 4-1 in the first double in Group B with goals from Kyle Larin, Jonathan Osorio, Stephen Ostaccio and Theodore Corbiano, after Emile Rivier put Martinique in front.

The United States participates for the first time by defeating Haiti in the Gold Cup

