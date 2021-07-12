The United States has imposed visa restrictions on 100 Nicaraguans associated with Daniel Ortega’s regime

Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, Nicaragua’s presidential formula

Joe Biden’s government imposed Visa Restrictions and Cancellations To 100 members of the National Assembly of Nicaragua and the Nicaraguan judicial system, including prosecutors and judges, as well as some of their relatives, for their participation in the repression and violations of human rights in the context of protests against the regime of Daniel Ortega.

The State Department announced the action against those people “who are believed to be.” Responsible or complicit in undermining democracy, including officials or complicity in the suppression of peaceful protests or human rights abuses“.

As the US diplomat put it, “they contributed to making possible the Ortega Murillo regime’s attacks against democracy and human rights,” in the face of “the arrest of 26 political opponents and pro-democracy actors, including six presidential candidates, student activists, private sector leaders and other political actors.” .

As Washington pointed out, Congress approves repressive lawsElectoral legislation, the “cybercrime” law, the “foreign agents” law, and the “sovereignty” law, legal provisions that served the Sandinista regime in its attack on the opposition ahead of the November presidential elections.

In addition, the United States accused those sanctioned of “attempting to harass and silence civil society and independent media” and “undermining Nicaragua’s democratic institutions and processes.”

Four months before the elections, There are six presidential candidates in prison: Christiana Chamorro, Arturo Cruz, Felix Maradiaga, Miguel Mora, Juan Sebastian Chamorro – Primo Christiana – and Medardo Mairena..

The department, led by Anthony Blinken, asserted that these actions “demonstrate that the United States will enhance accountability not only for the regime’s leaders, but also for officials who allow the regime’s assaults on democracy and human rights.” In addition, the statement declared that the Biden government “will continue to use the diplomatic and economic tools at its disposal to press for the release of political prisoners” and support Nicaraguans’ calls for “more freedom, responsibility, and free and fair elections.”

Daniel Ortega, 75, who actually ruled from 1979 to 1990, returned to power in 2007 with the leftist Sandinista National Liberation Front and remained there after two consecutive re-elections. His deputy is his wife, Rosario Murillo. He does not rule out his opponents that he will try for a fourth consecutive term on November 7.

The opposition and the international community accused him of ruling in an authoritarian manner after the brutal suppression of the 2018 demonstrations that left 328 people dead and thousands of exiles, according to human rights organizations.

