The United States sees intentions to resume political dialogue in Venezuela

United States Secretary of State, Anthony BlinkenHe said, Friday, that he believes that the government of the Venezuelan president, Nicolas Maduro , The opposition will resume talks.

Blinken, at the conclusion of a summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, to which neither Venezuelan side was invited, reiterated Washington’s willingness to ease sanctions if Maduro concedes with Venezuela’s opposition. Juan Guaido.

Both parties indicated their intention to resume these talks and negotiations in Mexico City. This is the latest information we have.” Blinkin to reporters.

Negotiations in Venezuela “are the best path we see to try to restore the democracy that Venezuelans clearly deserve and want, and to alleviate the extraordinary suffering that has occurred in recent years.”

Mexico, which recognizes Maduro’s legitimacy, has called on both Venezuelan parties to resume talks initially sponsored by Norway.

For his part, the President of Chile, Gabriel Borek, He emphasized that the topic covered part of the conversations with his peers at the Summit of the Americas.

“We agree to reactivate the international contact group facilitating talks in Mexico with the support of other countries so that the 2024 elections receive all guarantees,” he said at a news conference shortly after Blinken’s announcement.

Boric avoided answering whether Chile would offer to mediate the talks, but opted for dialogue to deal with the Venezuelan situation.

“We think differently, but we are united in favor of democracy,” he said, referring to Latin American peers with different ideological tendencies.

on me Guaido, The Chilean president stressed that “it does not make sense to recognize a government that does not exist.”

Maduro left the negotiating table in October, in retaliation for the extradition from Cape Verde to the United States of a nearby businessman accused of being a figurehead and accused of corruption.

In January 2019, Washington and fifty other governments recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido, then speaker of parliament, as Venezuela’s interim president, after Maduro was re-elected in a disputed election.

The administration of then-President Donald Trump imposed a set of sanctions against Venezuela, but Maduro managed to stay in power with the support of the military leadership, as well as Russia, China and Cuba.

“Punishments are not an end in themselves. They are an attempt to motivate those who receive them to engage in different behaviour.”

We have long said that sanctions are not permanent. If we see a change, the sanctions can be lifted.”

