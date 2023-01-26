The United States, Spain’s first stumbling block in Sydney

the Spanish 7s rugby team Between Friday and Sunday tournament Sydney, Australia)the fifth stage of the World Championships, with the aim of improving last week’s thirteenth place in the Hamilton (New Zealand), although luck punished them with a very difficult group.

SpainIt is the twelfth overall, five points behind its predecessor. Uruguaywhich represents perseverance in the ring without having to go to the playoffs, is framed in a group with United States, Samoa and Ireland, Three rivals who a priori cannot be reached by players Paco Hernandez.

in the first day “black” They will face an American team that comes from third in Hamilton and second in the general classification, just two points below leader New Zealand, and has the legendary winger. Perry BakerFor two consecutive years, he was selected as the best player in the world method.

And on Saturday, the national team completes the league with its matches against it IrelandThe bronze medal in September World, Samoachampion in December of the stage Cape Town (South Africa) and leader International series Until last week.

Spain will play the tournament Sydney With the same cast that played the New Zealand Theatre, led by Thiago Romero and consisting of Manu Moreno, Miguel Reyna, Judep Ceres, Juan Martinez, Eduardo Lopez, Fran Soriano, Alejandro Laforga, Manuel Sainz-Trapja, Enrique Polenches, Paco Coscoluela, Jaime Manteca and Asir Perez.