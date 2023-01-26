The US Embassy seeks to reduce waiting times for issuing visas

13 hours ago Leland Griffith

The US Embassy in Mexico indicated that it has taken various measures to reduce waiting times for visa processing.

Due to the pandemic, deadlines for interviews needed to approve visas are months away; In view of this, the Embassy seeks to minimize this delay.

As posted on social networks, the diplomatic representation indicated that Daria Darnell, the head of consular operations in Mexico, had implemented several measures to reduce the time.

Among the measures taken are an increase in the number of staff, an increase in daily appointments, and the cancellation of interviews for certain types of visas.

“Daria Darnell, Chief of Consular Operations for All of Mexico, fingerprinted applicants on Saturday!” the embassy said in a tweet posted on Wednesday.

