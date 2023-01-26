The United States highlighted the OAS as the only “forum” “committed to democracy and human rights”.

Washington: After summit The Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Buenos Aires, The United States said the OAS was “indispensable” and again warned of the erosion of democracy and human rights in Latin America. .

“The Organization of American States is an indispensable multilateral organizationWashington’s new permanent representative said before that forum, Ambassador Francisco Mora. “It is the only organization in which there are representatives of democratically elected countries and where everyone is committed to defending democracy and human rights” differentiated.

The United States had already delivered a similar message when it announced a trip to Buenos Aires Chris DoddPresident’s envoy Joe Biden To the top, try Elevating the Organization of American States as a major forum for the hemisphere in meeting the challenge posed by the creation of CELACa space originally led by Hugo Chavez To act as a counterweight to the regional organization where in addition to the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean there are also the United States and Canada.

Mora noted on a call with journalists from the region that other than there are various integration mechanisms in the region, such as CARICOM in the Caribbean, or UNASUR in South America, the OAS is still the only place where democratic countries have the capacity. To discuss and solve the many problems we face in the region.

“And at a time when we are witnessing the erosion of democracy in the region and human rights violations in many countries, I believe that the Organization of American States is now more important than ever.”Mora stressed. There are differences in the OAS, but there is a commitment to defending democratic values ​​and respecting human rights. This is unique in the region,” he insisted later.

Three leaders of regimes that have been widely condemned for their human rights abuses and which are outside the Organization of American States have been invited to attend the summit in Buenos Aires: Miguel Diaz-Canelfrom Cuba, who was expelled from the forum; Daniel Ortega, of Nicaragua, who ordered the departure of the Organization of American States, which he denounced as an “instrument of meddling and interference” whose mission was to “facilitate the dominance of the United States”; s Nicolas Maduroof Venezuela, represented in the body, but by the provisional government of Juan Guaido. None of these governments, in turn, were invited by the Biden administration to the recent Summit of the Americas, which was held in Los Angeles last year, an issue that sparked a vigorous regional debate.

Being a host country does not give you the ability to do so Imposing the right of acceptanceThe president said at that meeting Alberto Fernandez. The Argentine president is at odds with the head of the Organization of American States, Uruguay Louis Almagrowhich increased with the fall of the Evo Morales government in Bolivia, in 2019, triggered by the OAS report that questioned the elections in that country.

“The Organization of American States as it is does not work”Fernandez said in July 2021, after considering that the entity headed by Almagro “was a kind of band that has gone ahead of popular governments” in Latin America.

The government has extended an invitation to Biden to travel to Buenos Aires for the CELAC summit. The White House decided to send Dodd, who had met with President Fernandez and also with the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa. The invitation to the White House upset the Ortega regime in Nicaragua. “At this meeting, one wonders, what would the US delegate there do if CELAC was meticulously conceived and organized by our leaders, at the time President Chávez, President Fidel, to strengthen their own identity, interests and goals, regardless of whom the United States intervened?” interview Telesur network already in Nicaragua.

the high point The CELAC meeting in Buenos Aires in particular was a counterpoint to the defense of democracy and human rights in the region. Although the final declaration of the summit expressed its “commitment to democracy, the promotion, protection and respect for human rights, international cooperation, the rule of law and pluralism”, the President of Uruguay, Louis Lacalle Poehe was worried about noticing that there are governments in the forum who do not respect democracy.

“There are countries here that do not respect democracy, human rights, or institutions. Let us not have the vision of a hemiplegia according to ideological affinity.said the Uruguay president, without mentioning Cuba, Venezuela or Nicaragua, but in an apparent reference to those countries.

“There can be no club of ideological friends here,” insisted the Uruguayan president. “Diversity will be the strength of this organization. We are wrong when we put an ideological stamp on Cilek. Beware of ideological temptations in international forums.”