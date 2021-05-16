The United States will have its own Eurovision in 2022 Music entertainment

The event will be called the American Song Contest and will mimic what the famous European festival looks like.

After years of rumors and conversations about the topic, The United States will have its own version of Eurovision in which Each of the country’s 50 states will compete.

Series NBCThe oldest private broadcaster in the United States, last week confirmed that It obtained the European coordination rights for regulation in 2022 The first edition of American Song Contest, In a format that mimics the traditional European competition.

In the American case, 50 states from the country will participateAs well as DC (Washington, DC) and Five autonomous regions: Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Virgin Islands and Samoa.

European Broadcasting Union (EBU) Already in 2019 it announced that it is negotiating to export its landmark program to the North American countryWhich this year will reach its sixty-fifth edition.

“during 65 years old, the Eurovision Song Contest connected people from everywhere. As owners of this hugely successful format, we’ve seen that it finds a place in millions of hearts across Europe and beyond. right Now “We are excited to have found the perfect partners,” Martin Austerdale said in a statement., Executive producer of the contest.

the new The American Song Contest will hold three knockout rounds before the Grand Final, Which is more than the Eurovision Song Contest, whose rules include only one semi-final and final.

They will be able to participate Musicians with original songs as soloists, Disyoqueis, duets or groups of up to six members.

According to the first clues, the American version It will be very similar to the mechanisms of Melodifestivalen, the program through which Sweden selects its representative at Eurovision Which was broadcast as an event in the country for several weeks.

Reality, Christer Bjorkman Signed as producer for the new contest, having worked on Melodifestivalen since 2002.

For this part, Next week, Europe celebrates the 65th Eurovision Song Contest, Which was organized in the Netherlands, after cancellation last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, in which France is starting as the biggest favorite. (I)