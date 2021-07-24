This is the super food that protects the liver and improves memory

In the middle of 2021, humans will have access to a myriad of foods and ingredients used in gastronomy. Many of them have been discovered relatively recently or have come from one part of the world to another thanks to globalization. But on this occasion it is necessary to speak of the virtues of a Superfood like turmeric;

It is considered an aromatic spice, but its importance in food goes much further. According to scientists, its benefits have been known for 4000 years in India. Although its consumption has spread practically all over the world today.

Benefits of turmeric as a superfood

Turmeric as a food has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant capacity, in addition to its effectiveness against stomach upset. Although it is considered a file “Superfood” For the important health benefits it generates.

Among them, it stands out for its anti-aging power, relieving stomach pain and acting as an antioxidant. Here are some of the great benefits of this aromatic spice.

It has anti-inflammatory effects

One of the most important properties of turmeric is its anti-inflammatory ability. Quality considered natural ibuprofen.

In this sense, it is a food that helps the body reduce inflammation typical of contagious strikes or images.

purification

Another advantage of this “superfood” is that it acts as a liver cleanser, which leads to an increase in the flow of bile and the renewal of cells of this organ. According to a study led by University of Graz (Austria) Helps stop cirrhosis damage.

Fighting free radicals

Due to its antioxidant capacity, turmeric is an ideal ingredient for dealing with free radicals that cause oxidative damage in the body.

Memory improvement

Turmeric generates a memory improvement in people’s mood. This is confirmed by a study conducted by the University of California.

Good for upset stomach

This superfood can be used as a remedy for digestion difficulties, indigestion and meteors, as recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).