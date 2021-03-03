This is what the Ugandan Renzo Piano Hospital looks like

11 mins ago Leland Griffith

The Italian architect, winner of the 1998 Pritzker Architecture Prize, worked with the mobilized land to create this emergency center.

To the amazement of locals and strangers, the Renzo Piano Building Workshop provided an update on the status of the Uganda Pediatric Emergency Surgery Center. It should be noted that the box design seeks to become an important symbol for promoting the culture of health in Uganda and Africa.

In order to build the hospital, the Piano team uses a impacted floor wall technology, which not only rearranges excavated soil but also lends dignity to a technique most people relate to with a past of poverty that must be forgotten.

The method consists of a mixture of dirt, sand, gravel, binders, and traces of water, all pressed into wooden or metal frames. Locally available materials eliminate the need for cement or skilled workers and improve the energy embodied in the environment.

It should be noted that the hospital will get its energy from sunlight, with 9,800 square meters of photovoltaic panels ensuring that the hospital has an independent electrical supply during the day. The scheme will also connect to the main line, providing energy to the surrounding area in times of low consumption The PV roof has been suspended above the building, which also ensures shade for the hospital and uncovered corridors.

