United States: Pau Gasol is in Barcelona on Friday, and it will be reviewed and presented after the election

02/23/2021 Basketball. – Pau Gasol is in Barcelona, ​​on Friday he will be reviewed and presented after the elections. The Spanish player Pau Gasol is already in Barcelona, ​​after he was unable to travel before from the United States, and this Friday he will undergo a medical examination, although he will not be presented until after the presidential elections that will take place. Sunday. Sports Corporation FCB / Petrol



Barcelona 3 (Europe Press)

The Spanish player Pau Gasol is already in Barcelona, ​​after he was unable to travel before from the United States, and this Friday he will undergo a medical examination, although he will not be presented until after the presidential elections that will take place. Sunday.

The club announced, “Pau Gasol is already in Barcelona. The new Barcelona player arrived on Wednesday in Barcelona and will undergo a medical examination on Friday (March 5th) in the sporting city of Juan Gamper.”

A major review considering that the International Ax has not played an official match in about two years due to a severe injury to his left foot, which forced him to undergo surgery for the last time in May 2019 to resolve a stress fracture in the scaphoid bone. ..

The entity notes that Pau Gasol will be introduced as a new Barcelona player as soon as the Barcelona club presidential elections are over, under the tutelage of the three applicants: Victor Font, Tony Frixa or Joan Laporta.

Gasol, who will live his second stage as Blaugrana after playing in the first team between 1999 and 2001, when he made the jump to the NBA, will be able to play the final stage of the season in the Endesa League and in the Euroleague. , Being a good reinforcement for Sarunas Jasikevicius.