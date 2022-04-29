Too far from God and too close to the United States? – Finance

Head E and E Mexico

The phrase “poor Mexico, too far from God and too close to the United States” is imbued with the official history of Mexico. This phrase is attributed to President Porfirio Diaz, although its provenance is not certain.

Although this phrase derives from some dark episode in our bilateral relationship with North America, today we cannot stray from that algebraic phrase.

Regardless of the spirituality of the Mexicans, Mexico’s geographical location, with a border of more than three thousand kilometers with the United States, gives it exceptional location advantages.

I am inclined to believe that any of the exporting powers in the world such as China, Germany, the Netherlands, Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, or the European Union as a whole, would like to have a border with the United States to approach them. The largest importer on the planet.

Mexico is the fifteenth economy in the world, although some believe that it will fall two places in the ranking, and with Canada, which ranks ninth, it constitutes the most important trade bloc in the world led by the first economy, which is the United States.

The geographical location of Mexico gives it a unique advantage in the world in terms of industrial location, investment attraction and fruitful association with our main trading partner, which, thank God, is the leading economy in the world. Or in other words: Thank God we are neighbors of the United States.

Now it’s our turn to exploit that competitive advantage with an essential tool: border infrastructure with the United States.

As mentioned before, infrastructure is essential for the development of all activities. However, for international trade, infrastructure is essential to be able to exploit the comparative advantages that foreign trade offers us and make the most of our strategic location.

According to INEGI, during 2021, 64.4 percent of the value of Mexico’s exports and imports were transported by road or rail. For this reason, international bridges and rail crossings between Mexico and the United States should be a priority for all three levels of government in Mexico.

Although there are serious bilateral national planning mechanisms for border crossings, it is necessary to give the highest priority to this issue by the Federal Government of Mexico, which is responsible for our country’s foreign trade.

Various construction projects have been identified for vehicular or railroad crossings between Mexico and the United States.

The second international crossing of the Meza de Ooty in Baja California, which has already been made.

The new railway crossing in Nako, Sonora.

The new Anabra and Fabines international bridges near Ciudad Juárez-El Paso.

The new Del Rio Ciudad Acuña International Bridge in Coahuila.

The new international freight bridge in Ciudad Mier, to take advantage of the shortest route between Monterrey and the United States, as well as the new Ebano-Díaz Ordaz international crossings to enhance the existing crossing via Phraseand the task of strengthening the Anzaldúas Bridge, all on the Tamaulipas and Texas border.

Now, I have finally left the most important knot of international trade in Mexico: the system of international crossings from Laredo, Texas with Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas and Colombia, Nuevo Leon.

Through the Third International Bridge, the Nuevo Laredo and Tamaulipas Railway Bridge and the Columbia Bridge, Nuevo Leon, about 45 percent of the total value of Mexico’s foreign trade passes each year.

It is urgent that the Federal Government support some of the core projects in the node.

It is necessary to expand and modernize the third bridge in Nuevo Laredo to increase its transit capacity, which, combined with greater logistical and security operations, can make this important crossing for the country more efficient.

In addition, a second railway crossing is needed in Nuevo Laredo to increase the quantity and value of rail transport at the border.

The construction of the 4/5 bridge in Nuevo Laredo is also required to increase the freight capacity of motor transport between Mexico and the United States, as well as the expansion of the four lanes of the La Gloria-San Fernando Free Division.

On the Colombia side, Nuevo León, an upgrade and expansion of the bridge is also required to meet the increasing international trade of the knot, as well as the completion of the La Gloria-Colombia Expressway to connect the bridge directly across the bridge. The Federal Network Shared Railroad Highway with the Camino Columbia in Texas, to operate as transcend From Nuevo Laredo.

A new railroad crossing through Columbia has also been proposed to serve as a railroad corridor for Laredo, Texas.

I would venture to classify these projects as national security projects, given the importance of this node to Mexico’s foreign trade and development. In this region, all crossings, all roads and all possible infrastructure are needed to increase the competitiveness of our country.

I think none of the world’s exporting powers would prioritize the infrastructure through which nearly half of the value of their foreign trade is moved.

Perhaps they will ask God to be closer to the United States.