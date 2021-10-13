Uganda. Museveni sworn in for sixth term as Ugandan president

33 mins ago Leland Griffith

Madrid, May 12. (European Press) –

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni was sworn in on Wednesday for a sixth term at the head of the country, after winning the elections held in January, in which the main opposition candidate, Robert Kyogulani, refused to admit his defeat. After reporting fraud.

The Ugandan newspaper “Daily Monitor” reported that the inauguration ceremony in the capital Kampala comes amid increased security by the authorities, as well as the presence of eleven heads of state to attend the ceremony. .

Among the presidents present at the event are the presidents of Burundi, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Namibia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania and Zimbabwe, who were received by Foreign Minister Henry Oryem Okello, at Entebbe Airport.

Museveni, in power since 1986, won more than 58 percent of the vote in the presidential election, after which an opponent known as Bobby Wayne denounced “complete electoral fraud”. The opponent reported the findings to the Supreme Court, though he later withdrew the lawsuit.

Bobby Wayne, a popular singer and leader of the opposition National Unity Party, presented himself as the main challenger to Museveni, who achieved a sixth term after a series of constitutional amendments to be able to go to the polls.

The elections were held in a particularly tense context due to the increased crackdown on dissent and the killing of more than 50 people in November due to the security forces’ move against protesters after Kyogulani was arrested during an election event.

The international community criticized Museveni for suppressing the protests and arresting Bobby Wayne and other members and followers of the NUP, although the authorities have argued that this is a measure in keeping with the law and to ensure public order. .

