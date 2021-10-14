What is required to process a visitor visa in the United States

8 mins ago Leland Griffith

Can someone with a criminal record sponsor me for a visitor visa? My cousin is a US citizen and he invited me to visit him in the US with all expenses paid.

—Brian, by email.

Your cousin’s background will not affect your visitor visa application. It is highly unlikely that the consular officer reviewing your application will know much about your cousin.

It would be a good idea for your cousin to provide you with a letter of invitation and proof that you can pay for your trip, such as a tax return, bank statement, or payment stub.

Your cousin can fill out a USCIS I-134 Affidavit of Support to confirm his desire and ability to sponsor your visit, although the form is not required.

But more important than financial support from your cousin is that you can prove that you will return to your country after your visit.

Provide evidence that you are employed, at the school, or have other ties to your country that will compel you to return.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, consulates have delayed reviewing visa applications. be patient Good luck and God bless you.

Alan Wernick Runs Citizenship in New York City Now! at City University of New York. Send your questions to [email protected]. Follow us on Twitter @awernic.

