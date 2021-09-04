USA: A Venezuelan journalist is the new director of Hispanic media in the White House

Luisana Perez Fernandez is the new director of Spanish media at the White House

Venezuelan journalist Louisiana Perez Fernandez announced on Friday that Join the White House press team as the new Hispanic Director of Media.

“10 years ago I left Venezuela in search of democracy and new opportunities. I started this week as director of Hispanic media at the White HousePerez posted on his Twitter account.

“A privilege I will not underestimate: serving and preserving a true democracy,” he added.

Perez, who was born and raised in Caracas, To date, she has held the position of press secretary and spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services. (HHS).

In the past, she was the Deputy Director of Communications for Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniela Levine Cava. She also served as Deputy Press Director and Spanish Media Head for the Florida Democratic Party. In 2020, she joined the Biden for President Florida campaign as Deputy Director of Communications.

as UnivisionPerez became a US citizen in August 2020 and voted for the first time last NovemberThe election that brought Democratic leader Joe Biden to the White House.

Perez Fernandez is not the only Venezuelan recently appointed by the White House to work with the Biden administration. Earlier this month, the President of the United States suggest to Former Venezuelan Congressman Leopoldo Martinez Nositi How do Washington representative on the Board of Directors of the Inter-American Development Bank.

Perez Fernandez is not the only Venezuelan recently appointed by the White House to work with the Biden government

It is a statement, The White House reported that Martinez, Venezuelan-American lawyer, writer and social entrepreneur, Nominated as Executive Director of the United States of the Board of Directors of the Islamic Development Bank, a body headed by Mauricio Claver Carone, The first American in this position.

Leopoldo Martinez Noset is a Venezuelan-American lawyer, writer, and social entrepreneur. He is also a former congressman from Venezuela. He is founder of the Center for Democracy and Development in the Americas, editor of IQ Latino, and director of LMN Consulting, LLC. Martinez is a member of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), a leader of the Hispanic Caucus, and a founding member of the Board of the Latin Victory Project.

He served on the Commonwealth of Virginia Small Business Legislative Committee, and is currently a member of the University of Mary Washington Visitors Council and the University of Virginia’s Sorensen Institute. He also served on the transition committee for Virginia Governor Ralph Northam. He graduated from Harvard Law School (1989), Princeton University School of Public and International Affairs (96) and University of Miami School of Law (2007). He has worked with large international law and accounting firms, and has extensive experience advising Fortune 500 companies, private equity funds, multinational corporations, international corporations, and non-profit organizations.

(With information from EFE)

