USA: The women’s national team will play a friendly match against Sweden in April

It’s been two weeks since The United States women’s national team She won the cup for the fourth time in her history Shebelieves Cup, And you’ve already identified the next challenge, by thinking about the next general goal, like Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Through its official channelsThe national team announced next Saturday 10 April that the team is the top Flatko Andonovsky, Will travel to the ancient continent again, to measure himself against her husband Sweden, At Friends Arena in Stockholm.

The United States will face the Scandinavians again after they met in the last World Cup in France 2019, where they won 2-0 in Le Havre, by dozens of Lindsay Horan And a goal of its own Jonah Anderson.

It should be noted that the Swedes will not be the only competitors to have Team USA On European soil, he will return to it after 27 November 2020, he returned to the courts in defeat Netherlands 2-0 in Breda, where it was agreed that there would be another match, with a date set Tuesday, April 13th.







Let’s not forget that since your arrival in the US art direction, Andonovsky knows neither draw nor defeatsSince playing 13 matches, between friendly matches, CONCACAF Pre-Olympic and Champions Cup, He won it all, With 61 goals in his favor and only three against.

In addition, the strategist will again face Sweden, which was the opponent in his first leadership match Stars and linesOn November 6, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio, with a 3-2 win, with goals from Carly Lloyd (Twice) and Christians Press.