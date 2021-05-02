Why aren’t some in the US implementing a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine? | International | News

Doctors think that a small number of people may have simply forgotten that they need a second dose.

8% of the United States population had not received a second dose, according to a report by The New York Times. While 8% of Americans do not return for a second vaccination, 92% of Americans do.

Dr Angela Rasmussen, a virologist with the Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Organization (VIDO), believes that “the data [de los Centros de Control de Enfermedades (CDC)] She was very encouraging. While 8% are still millions of people, this also means that the vast majority of people will return to their second dose, which is really good compared to many other vaccines. “

Why do people skip the second dose?

According to Rasmussen, “there are some people who have read that one dose is enough,” which is a false sense of security. Another reason could be post-vaccination symptoms.

“Some people may have bothersome side effects related to the first dose and decide for themselves that they don’t want to try it again with the second dose,” he said. Also, a few people may have simply forgotten that they need a second dose.

“I think their health care professionals have advised others not to get a second injection, depending on whether they have an allergy or a history of reaction to the vaccine. Maybe a very few cases, but I think some people, for medical reasons, have been advised against it,” Rasmussen said. Second dose vaccination. “

Demographic, social and economic factors can play a role as well. Likewise, according to Dr. Lisa Cooper, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Equality, African Americans in particular face structural hurdles in reaching even the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden urged employers to grant paid leave for vaccination, and in return offered tax exemptions for small and medium-sized companies to cover these costs.

Is one dose sufficient?

Experts explain that for better long-term protection against COVID-19, two doses are required. Two recent studies from the UK’s Office of National Statistics and the University of Oxford showed that people experienced a strong antibody response after receiving any vaccine. One study found a 72% reduction in symptomatic inflammation after taking a dose of Biontech / Pfizer or AstraZeneca. However, after two doses of BioNTech / Pfizer, there was a 90% reduction in symptomatic inflammation. Astrazeneca does not have data yet.

Koen Pouwels, study author and researcher in the Nuffield Health Department at the University of Oxford, says receiving a second dose of the vaccine results in longer protection, as well as better protection against COVID-19. “If you look at the antibody responses, the decline will be relatively fast. The second dose is a very preventive dose and it increases antibody levels dramatically, especially in the elderly.” “It’s very important to receive the second dose,” he said.

Is one dose of vaccine sufficient for those who have already contracted COVID-19?

An American study, conducted by Cedars Sinai with more than 260 participants, showed that “a single dose of a BioNTech / Pfizer vaccine for people who have previously had COVID-19 generates an immune response similar to that of people who receive both doses.”

Many people have contracted COVID-19, and vaccine availability remains limited in most areas. Therefore, giving a single dose to people who have overcome COVID-19 can greatly speed up the number of immunized individuals and help reach community levels that stop the spread of the virus. ”Medicine at the F. Widjaja Foundation’s Immunobiology Research Institute, Cedars- Sinai, and co-author of the study.