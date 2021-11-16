Yoon de Luisa asserts that losing three times to the United States should not happen

Present at the WBC conference, the FMF chief agreed that the three setbacks hurt, because it’s not something El Tri has budgeted for.

Mexico – About the President Mexican Football FederationNS one of luisa, The Mexican national team You can not lose three times in a row to United State, falls in different competitions, something that was not budgeted in the manner of Tricolor seeking a ticket for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in the octagonal final of CONCACAF.

one of luisa He pointed out that the results obtained by the Mexican representative, led by the Argentine, were damaged this year Gerardo “Tata Martin”Or, although it considers that the classification is not at risk.

De Luisa has full confidence in qualifying for the World Cup. imago 7

After noting that this issue had already been discussed with the technical staff, he added that it was “something that should not happen to us,” as he put it. one of luisa In an interview with TUDN.

Yon de Luisa added that according to Mexico’s ranking table, “we are not worried.” They stressed that they are busy getting a good result in the Tri to . visit Canada This Tuesday as well as in the outstanding commitments for January and March next year and is hoping to wrap up a tie with a World Cup pass.

On the other hand, the leader stated that Mexico He does not lower his arms in his attempt to persuade FIFA to back down in terms of not allowing the public at matches against Costa Rica and Panama due to a homophobic cry. He said that they are appealing the sanction, because the FIFA Disciplinary Committee did not comply with the letter of the process for the said sanction.

Regarding the organization of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, he indicated that the members of the organizing committee have already visited the Plaza de Monterrey and this week they will do the same in Mexico City and Guadalajara.

Yon de Luisa was present at the 59th Annual Conference of the World Boxing Council (WBC), in the Mexican capital.