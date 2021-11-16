China surpasses the United States in wealth

26 mins ago Leland Griffith

New report from the consulting company McKinsey & Company.He says that the world’s wealth has tripled in the past two decades. however, China Exceeds United State It is now ranked number one in the world.

Wealth worldwide increased from $156 trillion in 2000 to $514 trillion in 2020, an increase of 229.48%.

China recorded an increase of about 33% to $120 trillion from $7 trillion in 2000.

In contrast, net worth United Statehampered by increases
Moderate real estate prices, rose to 90 billion dollars.

Jean Michki, partner McKinsey Global Institute employment Zurich“Now we are richer than ever,” he commented in an interview, referring to the global level.

According to the calculations by McKinsey, 68% of global net wealth is equal to
It is kept in real estate, and the rest in infrastructure, machinery, equipment and
To a much lesser degree in intangible assets, such as intellectual property and patents.

The company revealed that the sharp increase in net worth over the past two decades
exceeded growth Start the World Cup.

Asset prices are approximately 50% above their long-term average relative to income.

The increase in real estate value can make buying a home is
inaccessible to many people and will increase the risk of a financial crisis, such as
which happened in the United States in 2008.

Grant
514
A trillion dollars, the value of the world’s wealth in 2020

man

More Stories

Yoon de Luisa asserts that losing three times to the United States should not happen

8 hours ago Leland Griffith

Facundo Calderon wore the El Sol de Tampico shirt in the United States – El Sol de Tampico

16 hours ago Leland Griffith

The United States and Canada, the two rivals now holding the Mexican national team

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Megan Rapinoe: “America’s history is disgusting, destructive, and violent.”

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Coahuila will benefit from the Pacific-US relationship

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Guatemalan footballers who were heroes in the United States

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Flag signs Ratoncito Pérez

19 mins ago Mia Thompson

Abdul Samad Okhalfin, 5th in the best cross in the world

22 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | How to put Tukutik audio from MSN Messenger in your notifications | Alerts | Messages | Applications | trick | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

23 mins ago Leo Adkins

Germany ready to return to ‘home office’ before new wave of COVID-19

26 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

China surpasses the United States in wealth

26 mins ago Leland Griffith