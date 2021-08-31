175 assembly cars were found in an abandoned warehouse; It will be put up for auction

A few days ago, a company called London Barn Finds published its latest find: a warehouse with 175 abandoned assembled cars. The company is not clear on how many cars have arrived at the venue, but it has organized a guided tour of the venue to attract some buyers.

Some cars were stored under covers, but others were simply parked without any protection, so their deterioration is significant. However, a YouTuber named TFJJ toured the place in detail to show you all the samples out there.

According to the creator, many cars just need a deep clean, gas in the tank, and they’re ready to go. Others appear to have been used as aftermarket cars, and the rest are nothing more than pure body and body, so it will be hard to get them back.

The official list of models was posted by London Barn Finds on his Instagram account, but in the TFJJ video we can see some very special models. Highlights include a 1973 Porsche 911 Convertible, a 2002 BMW, a 1987 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, and a few well-maintained classic Land Rovers.

Over the next several weeks, London Barn Finds will organize site visits to attract buyers for the upcoming auction. This will be organized in a few months, as they have to collect the existing documents for the forms, as well as clarify the status of the majority in order to put them up for auction.

According to experts, the value of the entire collection of 175 cars is 1.65 million dollars. Although it doesn’t look very large, remember that in the lot there is everything, from sheer jewelry to shells with little use.