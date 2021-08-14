3 Series of Heroes Are Now Playing to Watch on Netflix

If you are a fan of action and series, and you also have an account NetflixWe tell you that there are many huge productions waiting for you. Therefore, today we want to introduce you to some titles of this genre that you can find at your disposal on the platform of the streaming giant.

the punisher

The story is about Frank Castle, A former Marine known as “The Punisher” seeks revenge on the criminals who killed his family But, along the way, he discovers a military conspiracy beyond his own personal revenge.

Created by Steve Lightfoot, the rotation chain of reckless– stars John BerthalAnd Ben BarnesAnd Ebon Moss PatrachAnd Amber Rose RivaAnd Deborah Ann Wall NS Daniel Weber. Its two seasons are available on the streaming platform.

Shade

In Johannesburg, the former policeman Shadow (Pallance Dladla) seeks justice on his own terms and seeks to help those who do not have the strength to protect themselves..

archer

archer TV series based on the bestselling novel Impact pointWritten by the author Stephen Hunter It was published in 1993. The story revolves around Bob Lee Swagger (Ryan Phillippe), a dissatisfied professional sniper who, once back from the battlefield, lives a secluded world devoting himself only to firearms.

After a series of events, a secret government organization wants to convince him to use his skills to help them. Swagger warned of the mission, however, secret agent Isaac Johnson (Omar Epps) admits that he needs his help to finish a dangerous mission to prevent the attempted assassination of the President of the United States. The task does not go as planned and will have results with unforeseen costs.